Daytona 500 expecting 'special guest', first time since 2020

For the first time since 2020, the "World Center of Racing" is expected to welcome the President of the United States.

Donald J. Trump, recently inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States, is expected to attend Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The news comes less than one week after Trump became the first sitting president in United States history to attend the Super Bowl. He attended Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the two-time reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 40-22.

President Donald Trump back at Daytona after five years

Trump also attended the Daytona 500 in February 2020, one of the four races which took place as planned before the unexpected 10-week hiatus caused by pandemic-related restrictions, and he took a full lap around the track in "The Beast", his heavily armored presidential limousine.

He was the grand marshal for the event's 62nd running, and the drive prompted roaring applause from the Daytona Beach, Florida crowd.

Trump, who took office for the second time less than a month ago, was also the sitting president five years ago, prior to the 2020 election. Former President Joe Biden did not attend the "Great American Race" during his four years in office.

But Trump is not the first U.S. President to attend the crown jewel event.

Former President George W. Bush also attended the race while he was in office, and the late former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush both attended the summer Cup Series race at the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval during their respective terms in office as well.

Additionally, Trump has been at the Daytona 500 plenty of times before in years he hasn't been president. He attended the race each year from 1998 to 2001.

Trump's attendance at Daytona has naturally prompted additional security measures, which is something for fans planning to attend the race to keep in mind, especially after the start time was recently moved up by more than an hour due to the threat of rain.

The race was started and then stopped on Sunday in 2020 during Trump's most recent appearance, as rain forced the remainder to be pushed back to Monday afternoon and evening.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season opener from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16 following the schedule change. Take advantage of FuboTV's free trial offer and don't miss it!