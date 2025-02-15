How much do Daytona 500 tickets cost? Seats still available in 2025

Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway this Sunday afternoon with the 67th annual Daytona 500.

Though the "Great American Race" is largely considered NASCAR's "Super Bowl", ticket prices are nowhere near the price of Super Bowl tickets. NASCAR's crown jewel event is far more affordable.

The race, which is expected to once again draw a crowd of over 150,000, was officially sold out last month, but there are still tickets available if you look in the right places. There are plenty of seats available on StubHub throughout the entire grandstand.

How much are Daytona 500 tickets?

At StubHub, grandstand prices range from $138 to $508, and there are seats available in a majority of the sections. The grandstand extends from turn four of the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval to turn one.

There are also seats available in the Daytona 500 Club for $1,480, tickets which give access to the VIP lounge. Those seats are located at the end of the pits, on the opposite side of the grandstand.

What are the best Daytona 500 seats?

A wise man once said, "some seats are closer to the field than others, so some seats will sell for higher prices than others." This is not necessarily true for NASCAR, however.

Generally speaking, the farther you are away from the race track, the more you can see of the actual race, thus making it sort of opposite of what you'd expect from a traditional sport such as football or baseball, where the seats up close are the seats that sell for higher prices.

Prices are also more expensive the closer you get to the start/finish line, even up close.

Best Daytona 500 deals

There are still seats available in the upper sections of the grandstand, offering the best view of the race track, and those tickets range from $162 to $276. These are probably going to offer you the best value, all things considered.

If you want to sit right across from the start/finish line, however, those tickets cost upwards of $330, even though they are slightly closer to the track.

Given the centralized location of Daytona's grandstand on the frontstretch, it's hard to go wrong no matter where you sit. NASCAR fans can expect to have a memorable experience regardless.

If you are unable to attend the 67th annual Daytona 500, start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss it! Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 16 following a late schedule change.