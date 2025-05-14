Daytona winner back in NASCAR Cup Series, first time in 2025

Harrison Burton may have lost his full-time ride with Wood Brothers Racing after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, but because he won at Daytona International Speedway in August, he retained his eligibility for this year's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

While drivers who are eligible for the All-Star Race either as previous All-Star Race winners or previous Cup Series champions must also still compete full-time at the Cup level, there is no such full-time rule for drivers who are eligible either by winning a race in 2024 or 2025.

Rick Ware Racing have taken advantage of this rule, and Burton, who now competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for AM Racing, is set to drive the No. 51 Ford in Sunday's 250-lap main event around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval.

Harrison Burton back for NASCAR All-Star Race

Cody Ware, the full-time driver of the No. 51 Ford, is still set to compete, but he is set to drive the second Rick Ware Racing entry, the No. 15 Ford, and he must qualify for the race either via the All-Star Open or the Fan Vote.

Burton is one of 20 drivers who are locked into the All-Star Race. The race is set to consist of 23 drivers, as the top two finishers in the preceding 100-lap All-Star Open, as well as the top finishing driver in the Fan Vote among those not already locked in (provided he still has a raceable car), are also set to compete for the $1 million prize.

In his three seasons as a full-time Cup Series driver, Burton never made it into the All-Star Race.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 18 for the live broadcast of the NASCAR All-Star Race from North Wilkesboro Speedway. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!