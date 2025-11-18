ESPN totally whiffed on a golden Formula 1 opportunity before Las Vegas

Since 2021, during the majority of the NFL season, ESPN has run an alternate live broadcast of Monday Night Football called Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, though most fans simply refer to it as the Manningcast. It is shown on ESPN2 and produced by Peyton Manning's production company, Omaha Productions.

Brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, both two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, are the hosts of the show, which was featured during 10 games in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, 11 in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and is scheduled for 12 during the 2025 season.

Each game, special guests join Peyton and Eli on the Emmy Award-winning show as the action unfolds; there are usually either two or three, and they aren't necessarily tied to the NFL. In fact, rarely do all the guests have direct NFL ties. On Monday night, it was President George W. Bush, Guy Fiere, and Derek Carr who joined the seventh show of the season.

ESPN misses golden F1 opportunity on Monday Night Football

Especially when the matchups are as lackluster as the one between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders was this week, the Manningcast offers fans the ability to enjoy the three-hour broadcast anyway with a nice change of pace. And yes, for some, it's simply a way to enjoy a football game without listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the action.

With this week's Monday Night Football game having been contested at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and this weekend's Formula 1 race being the Las Vegas Grand Prix, ESPN whiffed on a golden opportunity to promote the race by having somebody tied to Formula 1 on with the Manning brothers.

McLaren world championship leader Lando Norris was even in attendance at the game itself, so there is no argument to be made that somebody, somewhere throughout the Formula 1 paddock doesn't at least have some interest in the NFL, even though the league is still only truly popular and mainstream in the United States.

Of course, ESPN has lost the broadcast rights to Formula 1 in the United States following the 2025 season, which may or may not have played into the decision. Or, far more likely, mainstream sports media, including ESPN, still doesn't actually care much about motorsport to begin with, even after having aired Formula 1 races each year since 2018.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN beginning at 10:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, November 22.