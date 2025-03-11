F1 fans get concerning news with Australian Grand Prix weather update

The drama surrounding the 2025 Formula 1 season started with the announcement of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari in early February last year. Since then, several driver moves and off-track drama have been setting up this season to be a memorable one.

With the Formula 1 calendar reverting to the Australian Grand Prix as the season opener, the projected weather this weekend could produce an interesting starting grid and finishing order to start the 24-race campaign.

The weather is expected to be quite different each day this weekend at Albert Park Circuit.

Friday

According to The Weather Channel, the first day of the weekend will feature a high temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit and a low temperature of 63. The wind is on the milder end, in the range of five to seven miles per hour.

This weather should give teams a good opportunity to hit the track running and get a good feel for the conditions. Friday is the day when the weather is expected to be closest to ideal out of the three days this weekend, so there will be difficulties for the teams when trying to assess how their cars might perform in the other conditions throughout the weekend.

Saturday

Qualifying day will be quite a tricky one for all drivers. The temperature is expected to reach 99 degrees with winds around 10 miles per hour. Practice will give a good indication of what the starting grid might look like, but how teams refine their strategies heading into qualifying will be the determining factor.

A couple of things to note with the high temperatures: both car and tire overheating will be massive concerns, regarding single-lap performance and overall tire grip, and out laps will be crucial, as maintaining low temperatures will be a challenge.

Sunday

Temperatures will drop on Sunday, with a high of around 76 degrees. What will make race day interesting is the increasing probability of rainfall. Compared to recent days, the chance of rain has increased from around 65% to 80%.

Strategy will define a lot on Sunday, as rain may begin mid-way through the Grand Prix. When a team decides to box could make or break their race. Based on what we saw last season, another Max Verstappen or Alpine masterclass could be imminent.

