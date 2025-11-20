F1 movie sequel is far too ambitious, and the reason why is obvious

F1: The Movie was a long-awaited project that fans were extremely eager to see. A movie produced by Lewis Hamilton, directed by Joseph Kosinski, the same man who directed Top Gun: Maverick, and featuring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris made it one to watch.

The movie was a massive success worldwide, generating revenue of nearly $650 million. Though the plot was not entirely realistic, it gave fans a great watch with a storyline that was both interesting and exciting.

As a result of the movie’s success, both Hamilton and Kosinski have spoken with Apple regarding a potential sequel. While things are still in the early stages, going down this path could end up being a mistake in the end.

An F1 movie sequel could fail miserably

Just because a movie was a huge success and outperformed expectations does not always mean that a sequel is necessary. There have been several great movies in the past that have been great standalone movies, only to be followed by sequels that were nowhere near as good and did more harm than good.

What specifically makes it a bad idea to pursue a sequel for the F1 movie is the way the original's storyline was written. It seemed like the initial intention was for the entire plot to be completed in one movie, which it was.

Sonny Hayes joining APEX GP and leading them to their first win in Formula 1 was a bittersweet ending, followed by his exit from the sport. It clearly represented a good ending, as the story of Hayes finally came to a close after he had had a rough tenure in F1 decades prior.

Attempting to formulate a plot that tries to continue this story could look far-fetched at the very least. If done right, the plot would likely have to focus on Joshua Pearce and how he goes about his opportunity as the team’s lead driver, having been under the wing of Hayes.

If Kosinski and the other producers opt to focus on Hayes once again, it could get repetitive and boring for the fans. With that, they might even raise the budget in an attempt to produce another high-end spectacle, and that could backfire.

With talks of a sequel to the F1 movie underway, the director and producers must assess this carefully to figure out what avenue, if any, the plot should follow. One wrong move and the sequel might not even break even.