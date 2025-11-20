Fan-favorite driver linked to 2026 NASCAR return, and it's not Tony Stewart

Ram Trucks plan to make their long-awaited return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, and Kaulig Racing have gone all-in to open up the new partnership, confirming a five-truck team and shutting down their Chevrolet O'Reilly Auto Parts Series operation to make room for Truck Series competition.

Three of the team's drivers have already been confirmed, and all are set to drive full-time. They include Justin Haley, Brenden Queen, and Daniel Dye. Truck numbers haven't been confirmed for these drivers, but the team have announced that they are set to run the No. 10 Ram and the No. 25 Ram.

The No. 25 Ram will not have a full-time driver in 2026. Like several teams have done across the Xfinity Series and Truck Series over the years, Matt Kaulig's team plan to operate using a rotating cast of drivers in that truck, referring to it as their "Free Agent Program".

Kaulig Racing have not exactly done anything to stop fans from speculating as to who might end up in that entry throughout the 25-race season; in fact, they seem to be encouraging it. On paper, they could theoretically end up with 25 drivers in 25 races, so until confirmations are made, expect the guesswork to continue.

One of the big names rumored to return to NASCAR in 2026 is Tony Stewart, who has been mentioned as a Kaulig Racing possibility for the July race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Stewart hasn't competed in NASCAR since 2016, and he hasn't competed in the Truck Series since 2005.

But another big-name fan-favorite linked to a return, and one whose return might make more sense than Stewart's, is Kasey Kahne.

Kasey Kahne back in the NASCAR Truck Series?

Kahne made his Cup Series debut in 2004 and spent the next six seasons at the sport's top level with Dodge while at Evernham Motorsports/Richard Petty Motorsports, and he spent time with Dodge in both the Nationwide Series and Truck Series during that stretch. In the Truck Series, he won both of his starts with Dodge's Ultra Motorsports in 2004.

The 18-time Cup Series race winner hasn't competed in the Truck Series since 2015, when he won the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for JR Motorsports. But in only six starts in the series, he won five races and earned a runner-up finish.

He made somewhat of a surprise return to NASCAR in 2025, driving in his first Xfinity Series race since 2017 with Richard Childress Racing at Rockingham Speedway and finishing 14th.

It was his first NASCAR start on any level since he left the sport due to health reasons following September 2018's Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Up to that point, he had run 529 consecutive races dating back to his Cup debut.

With the No. 25 Kaulig Racing Ram open for all 25 races on next year's schedule as things stand right now, it would not be surprising to see Kahne return to the series in which he has been historically dominant. The 2026 season is scheduled to get underway on Friday, February 13 at Daytona International Speedway.