Fan-favorite fast food chain goes all-in for Daytona 500

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves is set to make his first career NASCAR Cup Series start in Sunday afternoon's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway as a part of Trackhouse Racing's PROJECT91 initiative.

Trackhouse Racing designed PROJECT91 in 2022 as a way to give internationally renowned race car drivers the opportunity to compete in Cup Series races, and as a four-time Indy 500 winner, Castroneves certainfly fits the bill.

Only two drivers have ever managed to win both the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500: Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt. Castroneves is aiming to become the third, which would make him the first since Foyt won his Daytona 500 in 1972.

Wendy's, Helio Castroneves team up for Daytona 500 with Trackhouse

Partnering with Castroneves as his primary sponsor for this 200-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida, for which he is already locked in despite the fact that the No. 91 Chevrolet is a non-chartered (open) car, is Wendy's.

The fan-favorite American international fast food restaurant chain, home of the iconic Frosty, partnered with Trackhouse Racing last year, and now they have unveiled their first paint scheme of the 2025 season on Castroneves' Daytona 500 entry.

It's a ride that’s just as bold as the Wendy's fresh, never frozen beef, a ride which remains true to the company's square patty roots. It doesn’t "cut corners", on or off the track.

Check out this fresh drip 🔥 Teaming up with the freshest in the game @wendys@trackhouse #daytona500 pic.twitter.com/AV4c0RZvGb — Helio Castroneves (@h3lio) February 11, 2025

Fans can fuel their Daytona 500 watch party with Wendy’s this Sunday afternoon by firing up the Wendy’s app, grabbing a fresh, never frozen Dave’s Double or an iconic Son of Baconator for just $3!

Fans can also enjoy exclusive app-only rewards while watching the 49-year-old Brazilian compete in the "Great American Race". It’s a hamburger lover’s dream, packed with perks and free favorites you won’t find anywhere else.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway this Sunday, February 16 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying is set to take place this evening on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET, followed by tomorrow night's two Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, also on Fox Sports 1, begining at 7:00 p.m. ET. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from the "World Center of Racing"!