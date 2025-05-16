The favorite to win NASCAR's All-Star Race won't even qualify

FanDuel Sportsbook recently published the odds for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the second and final NASCAR exhibition race of the 2025 Cup Series season.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson, who won at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval when the series returned there for the first time since 1996 back in 2023, is listed as the favorite to win Sunday's 250-lap race. He is listed at +500.

He is listed as the favorite despite the fact that he is set to start the 250-lap race at the rear. He is set to skip practice and qualifying to remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to continue preparing for the Indy 500. Justin Allgaier is set to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson favored despite starting last

The No. 5 car will not take part in the 60-lap heat races, but even if it did, Larson would still be set to start last in the 23-car field due to the driver change.

Larson has already committed to being at the All-Star Race on Sunday night, even if he locks himself into the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday afternoon at Indy and has to give up the chance to make a run for the pole position for the 109th running of the Indy 500.

Larson also started last in last year's All-Star Race, and he finished in third place.

Listed behind Larson to wrap up the top five are Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell (+600) and Denny Hamlin (+600), Team Penske's Ryan Blaney (+650), and Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron (+800).

Reigning race winner Joey Logano of Team Penske is only listed sixth at +850.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18. Fox Sports 1 is also set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Race beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET later in the evening.