FIA standstill could be the straw that ends the Monaco GP for good

Coming into the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, a mandatory two-stop rule was introduced in an attempt to make the race more engaging. Both fans and drivers have spoken out over how boring the race can get, as all of the excitement over the past few years has generally been directed toward qualifying.

The rule backfired immensely, as drivers merely helped their teammates get a free pit stop by holding up everyone behind them. Overtakes were still non-existent, and the "highlight" of the race was George Russell cutting the Nouvelle Chicane, overtaking Alex Albon, and deliberately taking a five-second penalty for the move.

As we head into 2026, the two-stop rule is still set to be used despite its epic failure. Drivers have been vocal about it, citing potential concerns for race manipulation due to how easy it can be to slow down and not get overtaken on the tight streets of the Principality.

With FIA out of ideas, Monaco could be gone for good

We are still about 10 months away from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, and there is still hope that a different rule can replace the existing mandatory two-stop regulation.

The FIA are open to ideas from teams and drivers, as the Sporting Advisory Committee plan to make this a point of discussion in its next meeting. But it's this very standstill which is concerning.

The Grand Prix had its contract extended to 2031 at the end of last year, but the lack of a solution may feed into the idea that the end of its time on the Formula 1 calendar could come quicker.

Despite Monaco’s storied history, Formula 1 has become more stringent over the quality of races, hence even the iconic Belgian Grand Prix becoming the first of several slated to be on a rotational basis in the near future.

If Formula 1 and the FIA truly want to find a solution to improving racing in the narrow streets of Monaco, a change in track layout should be considered. If possible, creating a track with a longer straight and the help of active aero could make overtaking much more manageable. While unlikely, it is one of the better options, considering the next era of regulations from 2026 is set to feature cars that are marginally smaller than those of the current ground effect era.