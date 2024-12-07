Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Abu Dhabi qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.

By Asher Fair

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Formula 1
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Formula 1 / JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages
The record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Sunday's race is set to be a 58-lap around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Though there have been various track changes, most notably the removal of the chicane before what is now turn five, over the years to improve overtaking opportunities, Yas Marina remains one of the tracks where qualifying is extremely important.

No driver has won the race from a position other than pole since Lewis Hamilton won from second place in 2014, and no driver has won the race from a position lower than the front row since Kimi Raikkonen knew what he was doing and won from fourth in 2012.

Yas Marina is the only track on the 2024 schedule at which Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won each year since 2020. He is the four-time reigning winner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the highlight coming in 2021 when he passed Hamilton in turn five on the final lap to secure his first world championship.

2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
15th - Alex Albon, Williams
16th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
17th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
18th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
19th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
20th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2nd - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

6th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - George Russell, Mercedes

10th - Lando Norris, McLaren

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

12th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

13th - Liam Lawson, RB

14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

18th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

19th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

20th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

4th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

5th - Lando Norris, McLaren

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

Q3 - Results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Yas Marina Circuit beginning at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, December 8. If you have not yet had a chance to begin a free trial of FuboTV, do so today and don't miss the 2024 Formula 1 season finale!

