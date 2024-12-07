Formula 1: 2024 Abu Dhabi qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to come to an end this Sunday at Yas Marina Circuit with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Sunday's race is set to be a 58-lap around the 16-turn, 3.281-mile (5.28-kilometer) road course on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Though there have been various track changes, most notably the removal of the chicane before what is now turn five, over the years to improve overtaking opportunities, Yas Marina remains one of the tracks where qualifying is extremely important.
No driver has won the race from a position other than pole since Lewis Hamilton won from second place in 2014, and no driver has won the race from a position lower than the front row since Kimi Raikkonen knew what he was doing and won from fourth in 2012.
Yas Marina is the only track on the 2024 schedule at which Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won each year since 2020. He is the four-time reigning winner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the highlight coming in 2021 when he passed Hamilton in turn five on the final lap to secure his first world championship.
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to be broadcast live on ESPN2 from Yas Marina Circuit beginning at 7:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, December 8.