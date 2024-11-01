Formula 1: 2024 Brazil sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Interlagos Circuit, officially known as Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, has become a regular on the Formula 1 sprint race schedule.
This track is the only track on the schedule which hosted a sprint race in each of the first three seasons following the introduction of the format, and it is scheduled to host the fifth of six sprint races on the schedule once again in 2024.
With a sprint race being one-third the length of a Grand Prix and Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix (more commonly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix) around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil scheduled to be a 71-lap event, Saturday's sprint race is scheduled to last for 24 laps.
Interestingly, the sprint race has never been won the polesitter. Max Verstappen started on pole before Valtteri Bottas won in 2021, Kevin Magnussen started on pole before George Russell won in 2022, and Lando Norris started on pole before Verstappen won in 2023.
SQ1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Alex Albon, Williams
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
10th - George Russell, Mercedes
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
SQ1 - Elimianted
16th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
8th - George Russell, Mercedes
9th - Liam Lawson, RB
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
SQ2 - Eliminated
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
14th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
SQ3 - Results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Liam Lawson, RB
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
The sprint race is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from Interlagos Circuit starting at 9:55 a.m. ET this Saturday, November 2, and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from the track starting at 11:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 3. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action this weekend!