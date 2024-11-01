Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Brazil sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set for its penultimate sprint race of the 2024 season at Interlagos Circuit ahead of Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Formula 1 / DOUGLAS MAGNO/GettyImages
Interlagos Circuit, officially known as Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, has become a regular on the Formula 1 sprint race schedule.

This track is the only track on the schedule which hosted a sprint race in each of the first three seasons following the introduction of the format, and it is scheduled to host the fifth of six sprint races on the schedule once again in 2024.

With a sprint race being one-third the length of a Grand Prix and Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix (more commonly known as the Brazilian Grand Prix) around the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil scheduled to be a 71-lap event, Saturday's sprint race is scheduled to last for 24 laps.

Interestingly, the sprint race has never been won the polesitter. Max Verstappen started on pole before Valtteri Bottas won in 2021, Kevin Magnussen started on pole before George Russell won in 2022, and Lando Norris started on pole before Verstappen won in 2023.

2024 Interlagos sprint: Full starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Liam Lawson, RB
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
14th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
16th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ1 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Alex Albon, Williams

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

9th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

10th - George Russell, Mercedes

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

14th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

SQ1 - Elimianted

16th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

7th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

8th - George Russell, Mercedes

9th - Liam Lawson, RB

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

SQ2 - Eliminated

11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

13th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

14th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

SQ3 - Results

The sprint race is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from Interlagos Circuit starting at 9:55 a.m. ET this Saturday, November 2, and the Sao Paulo Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN2 from the track starting at 11:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, November 3.

