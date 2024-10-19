Formula 1: 2024 COTA qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Following a four-week "fall break", Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is scheduled to host the United States Grand Prix this Sunday afternoon and kick off the second of three tripleheaders on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas. The official United States Grand Prix has been held at the venue since 2012, save for 2020 when Formula 1 did not visit the country.
None of the first 10 editions of the race were won by a driver who started beyond the front row, with five winners having started from the position and five others having started from second place on the grid. But last year's race was won by the driver who started in sixth place, that being Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Verstappen has won at COTA en route to clinching each of his first three world championships, and he has done so from three different grid slots. He won from pole in 2021 and second place in 2022 before winning from a track-worst sixth last year.
The race saw more lead changes than any other race on the schedule in both 2022 (eight) and 2023 (seven), as although front row grid spots generally help, the track lends itself to overtaking a lot more so than most other venues Formula 1 currently visits.
2024 United States Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Liam Lawson, RB
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Liam Lawson, RB
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
10th - Lando Norris, McLaren
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
18th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
19th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Liam Lawson, RB
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
