Formula 1: 2024 COTA sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
It has been nearly four months since Formula 1 contested a sprint race and four weekends since Formula 1 contested any kind of race, and Saturday's at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is set to kick off a stretch of three consecutive Grand Prix weekends.
A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix. Sunday's United States Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas, so the sprint race is set to be a 19-lap race.
COTA hosted its first ever sprint race last year, a race that was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen from pole position. This year's sprint race is the fourth of sixth on the calendar, which also features a record-breaking 24 Grands Prix.
2024 COTA sprint: Full starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
16th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Alex Albon, Williams
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ1 - Advanced
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
SQ1 - Eliminated
16th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
18th - Alex Albon, Williams
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
SQ2 - Advanced
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
SQ2 - Eliminated
11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
SQ3 - Results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
10th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
Tune in to ESPNews at 1:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the sprint race from Circuit of the Americas, and tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 20 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of this weekend's action!