Formula 1: 2024 COTA sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set for its first sprint race in nearly four months ahead of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

It has been nearly four months since Formula 1 contested a sprint race and four weekends since Formula 1 contested any kind of race, and Saturday's at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is set to kick off a stretch of three consecutive Grand Prix weekends.

A sprint race is roughly one-third the length of a Grand Prix. Sunday's United States Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 56-lap race around the 20-turn, 3.427-mile (5.515-kilometer) road course in Austin, Texas, so the sprint race is set to be a 19-lap race.

COTA hosted its first ever sprint race last year, a race that was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen from pole position. This year's sprint race is the fourth of sixth on the calendar, which also features a record-breaking 24 Grands Prix.

2024 COTA sprint: Full starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

10th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

16th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18th - Alex Albon, Williams

19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ1 - Advanced

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2nd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

15th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

SQ1 - Eliminated

16th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

17th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18th - Alex Albon, Williams

19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

SQ2 - Advanced

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

8th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

SQ2 - Eliminated

11th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

SQ3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - George Russell, Mercedes

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

6th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

10th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

Tune in to ESPNews at 1:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, October 19 for the live broadcast of the sprint race from Circuit of the Americas, and tune in to ABC at 2:55 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 20 for the live broadcast of the United States Grand Prix. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of this weekend's action!

