Formula 1: 2024 Las Vegas qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Formula 1 is set for its third Saturday night race of the 2024 season this weekend at Las Vegas Strip Circuit, which hosted its inaugural race last year.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Formula 1 / ANGELA WEISS/GettyImages
Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada with a race at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit last season, and it did so with the first Saturday night race in nearly four decades.

This year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be a 50-lap around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit, is the third Saturday night race (local time) on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule.

Last year's race was not won from pole, and it was one of the few races which Red Bull's Max Verstappen did not dominate. However, Verstappen still prevailed after starting on the front row alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose baffling late-race strategy call from the pit wall proved costly.

Though many anticipated a relatively dull race on the tight city streets, despite all of the hype the event had generated beforehand, last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix ended up being one of the most exciting races of the year, with the lead having changed hands six times between three drivers. Only the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas saw more lead changes in 2023.

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

14th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

15th - Liam Lawson, RB

16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

18th - Alex Albon, Williams

19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q1 - Advanced

1st - George Russell - No. 63, Mercedes

2nd - Lewis Hamilton - No. 44, Mercedes

3rd - Max Verstappen - No. 1, Red Bull

4th - Charles Leclerc - No. 16, Ferrari

5th - Oscar Piastri - No. 81, McLaren

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr. - No. 55, Ferrari

7th - Lando Norris - No. 4, McLaren

8th - Pierre Gasly - No. 10, Alpine

9th - Franco Colapinto - No. 2, Williams

10th - Yuki Tsunoda - No. 22, RB

11th - Nico Hulkenberg - No. 27, Haas

12th - Esteban Ocon - No. 31, Alpine

13th - Kevin Magnussen - No. 20, Haas

14th - Zhou Guanyu - No. 24, Sauber

15th - Liam Lawson - No. 21, RB

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Sergio Perez - No. 11, Red Bull

17th - Fernando Alonso - No. 14, Aston Martin

18th - Alex Albon - No. 23, Williams,

19th - Valtteri Bottas - No. 77, Sauber

20th - Lance Stroll - No. 18, Aston Martin

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Lewis Hamilton - No. 44, Mercedes

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr. - No. 55, Ferrari

3rd - George Russell - No. 63, Mercedes

4th - Pierre Gasly - No. 10, Alpine

5th - Charles Leclerc - No. 16, Ferrari

6th - Oscar Piastri - No. 81, McLaren

7th - Max Verstappen - No. 1, Red Bull

8th - Yuki Tsunoda - No. 22, RB

9th - Lando Norris - No. 4, McLaren

10th - Nico Hulkenberg - No. 27, Haas

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Esteban Ocon - No. 31, Alpine

12th - Kevin Magnussen - No. 20, Haas

13th - Zhou Guanyu - No. 24, Sauber

14th - Franco Colapinto - No. 2, Williams

15th - Liam Lawson - No. 21, RB

Q3 - Results

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Lando Norris, McLaren

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

