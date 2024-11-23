Formula 1: 2024 Las Vegas qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
Formula 1 made its long-awaited return to the streets of Las Vegas, Nevada with a race at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit last season, and it did so with the first Saturday night race in nearly four decades.
This year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be a 50-lap around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit, is the third Saturday night race (local time) on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule.
Last year's race was not won from pole, and it was one of the few races which Red Bull's Max Verstappen did not dominate. However, Verstappen still prevailed after starting on the front row alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, whose baffling late-race strategy call from the pit wall proved costly.
Though many anticipated a relatively dull race on the tight city streets, despite all of the hype the event had generated beforehand, last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix ended up being one of the most exciting races of the year, with the lead having changed hands six times between three drivers. Only the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas saw more lead changes in 2023.
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Lando Norris, McLaren
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
8th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
11th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
12th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
13th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
14th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
15th - Liam Lawson, RB
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
18th - Alex Albon, Williams
19th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
20th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q1 - Advanced
1st - George Russell - No. 63, Mercedes
2nd - Lewis Hamilton - No. 44, Mercedes
3rd - Max Verstappen - No. 1, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc - No. 16, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri - No. 81, McLaren
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr. - No. 55, Ferrari
7th - Lando Norris - No. 4, McLaren
8th - Pierre Gasly - No. 10, Alpine
9th - Franco Colapinto - No. 2, Williams
10th - Yuki Tsunoda - No. 22, RB
11th - Nico Hulkenberg - No. 27, Haas
12th - Esteban Ocon - No. 31, Alpine
13th - Kevin Magnussen - No. 20, Haas
14th - Zhou Guanyu - No. 24, Sauber
15th - Liam Lawson - No. 21, RB
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Sergio Perez - No. 11, Red Bull
17th - Fernando Alonso - No. 14, Aston Martin
18th - Alex Albon - No. 23, Williams,
19th - Valtteri Bottas - No. 77, Sauber
20th - Lance Stroll - No. 18, Aston Martin
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lewis Hamilton - No. 44, Mercedes
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr. - No. 55, Ferrari
3rd - George Russell - No. 63, Mercedes
4th - Pierre Gasly - No. 10, Alpine
5th - Charles Leclerc - No. 16, Ferrari
6th - Oscar Piastri - No. 81, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen - No. 1, Red Bull
8th - Yuki Tsunoda - No. 22, RB
9th - Lando Norris - No. 4, McLaren
10th - Nico Hulkenberg - No. 27, Haas
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Esteban Ocon - No. 31, Alpine
12th - Kevin Magnussen - No. 20, Haas
13th - Zhou Guanyu - No. 24, Sauber
14th - Franco Colapinto - No. 2, Williams
15th - Liam Lawson - No. 21, RB
Q3 - Results
