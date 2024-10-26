Formula 1: 2024 Mexico qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The second of three races during the second of three tripleheaders on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule is scheduled to take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this Sunday.
The Mexico City Grand Prix, which was previously and still more commonly known as the Mexican Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico.
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been one of Max Verstappen's most dominant tracks. The Red Bull driver won twice at the track before his first world championship-winning season in 2021, and he won there en route to winning world titles in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has not won more than five races at any other track.
Interestingly, only one of those five wins came from the pole position. Verstappen won from pole in 2021, and that is the only time since 2018 that the race has even been won from the front row. Note that Formula 1 did not race in Mexico in 2020.
Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are the only other winners at the track since it returned to the calendar for the first time in 23 years back in 2015. Rosberg won from pole in 2015 while Hamilton won from pole in 2016 and from third place in 2019.
2024 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
16th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
17th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - George Russell, Mercedes
11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Liam Lawson, RB
14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
17th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
Q3 - Results
1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is scheduled to host the Mexico City Grand Prix this Sunday, October 27, with live coverage set to be provided by ABC starting at 3:55 p.m. ET.