Formula 1: 2024 Mexico qualifying updates, full starting lineup

Race number two of Formula 1's current tripleheader, the second of the 2024 season, is the Mexico City Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

By Asher Fair

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Formula 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Mexico City Grand Prix, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Formula 1 / Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages
The second of three races during the second of three tripleheaders on the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 schedule is scheduled to take place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this Sunday.

The Mexico City Grand Prix, which was previously and still more commonly known as the Mexican Grand Prix, is scheduled to be a 71-lap race around the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) road course in Mexico City, Mexico.

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been one of Max Verstappen's most dominant tracks. The Red Bull driver won twice at the track before his first world championship-winning season in 2021, and he won there en route to winning world titles in 2021, 2022, and 2023. He has not won more than five races at any other track.

Interestingly, only one of those five wins came from the pole position. Verstappen won from pole in 2021, and that is the only time since 2018 that the race has even been won from the front row. Note that Formula 1 did not race in Mexico in 2020.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg are the only other winners at the track since it returned to the calendar for the first time in 23 years back in 2015. Rosberg won from pole in 2015 while Hamilton won from pole in 2016 and from third place in 2019.

2024 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
12th - Liam Lawson, RB
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
16th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
17th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q1 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

6th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

7th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

9th - Alex Albon, Williams

10th - George Russell, Mercedes

11th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13th - Liam Lawson, RB

14th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

17th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

18th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

19th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7th - Alex Albon, Williams

8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

12th - Liam Lawson, RB

13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

Q3 - Results

1st - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is scheduled to host the Mexico City Grand Prix this Sunday, October 27, with live coverage set to be provided by ABC starting at 3:55 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!

