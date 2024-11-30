Beyond the Flag
Formula 1: 2024 Qatar qualifying updates, full starting lineup

The penultimate race of the 2024 Formula 1 season and middle race of the current tripleheader is scheduled to take place at Lusail International Circuit this Sunday.

By Asher Fair

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Formula 1
Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Formula 1 / Mark Thompson/GettyImages
The Qatar Grand Prix, which is the penultimate race of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season, is scheduled to take place this Sunday at Lusail International Circuit.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar.

The track was first added to the Formula 1 schedule in 2021. Although it signed a 10-year deal after that, it did not return until 2023, due to the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was contested in Qatar when the race would have been held.

Both times the race has been contested, it has been won from pole position, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton winning it in 2021 and Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning it in 2023. Neither race had a lead change, with the polesitter leading from flag to flag.

2024 Qatar Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, RB
18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
19th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q1 - Advanced

1st - George Russell, Mercedes

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

4th - Lando Norris, McLaren

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

15th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Alex Albon, Williams

17th - Liam Lawson, RB

18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

19th - Franco Colapinto, Williams

20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine

Q2 - Advanced

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

12th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB

15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Q3 - Results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas

