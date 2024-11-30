Formula 1: 2024 Qatar qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The Qatar Grand Prix, which is the penultimate race of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season, is scheduled to take place this Sunday at Lusail International Circuit.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar.
The track was first added to the Formula 1 schedule in 2021. Although it signed a 10-year deal after that, it did not return until 2023, due to the fact that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was contested in Qatar when the race would have been held.
Both times the race has been contested, it has been won from pole position, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton winning it in 2021 and Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning it in 2023. Neither race had a lead change, with the polesitter leading from flag to flag.
2024 Qatar Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
10th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, RB
18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
19th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q1 - Advanced
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
9th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
12th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
15th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Alex Albon, Williams
17th - Liam Lawson, RB
18th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
19th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
20th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
10th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
15th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Q3 - Results
