Formula 1: 2024 Qatar sprint qualifying updates, full starting lineup
By Asher Fair
The sixth and final sprint race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Lusail International Circuit ahead of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix, the 23rd race on the record-breaking 24-race calendar.
With a sprint race being one-third the length of the Grand Prix, Saturday's race is scheduled to be a 19-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar.
The track was added to the Formula 1 schedule in 2021 but did not host a race in 2022 due to fact that the FIFA World Cup was contested in the country when the race would have been held. When it came back in 2023, it hosted a sprint race for the first time, and that sprint race was won by McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Piastri started that race from the pole position. With both Grands Prix at the track having been won from pole (Lewis Hamilton in 2021, Max Verstappen in 2023), no driver has ever won a Formula 1 race at Lusail from lower than P1 on the grid.
2024 Qatar sprint: Full starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
10th - Liam Lawson, RB
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Alex Albon, Williams
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
SQ1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
10th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
11th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Liam Lawson, RB
15th - Alex Albon, Williams
SQ1 - Eliminated
16th - Sergio Perez, Red Bull
17th - Yuki Tsunoda, RB
18th - Esteban Ocon, Alpine
19th - Zhou Guanyu, Sauber
20th - Franco Colapinto, Williams
SQ2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Nico Hulkenberg, Haas
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Liam Lawson, RB
SQ2 - Eliminated
11th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12th - Alex Albon, Williams
13th - Valtteri Bottas, Sauber
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Kevin Magnussen, Haas
SQ3 - Results
