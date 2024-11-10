Formula 1: 2025 driver lineup prediction (with one major reversal)
By Asher Fair
Sauber have confirmed that Formula 2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto is set to join the team as Valtteri Bottas' replacement for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Bortoleto's multi-year deal ties him to the organization through at least the 2026 season, when Audi are set to completely take over the team and Formula 1 is set to begin a new era of regulations.
Following that announcement, there is officially only one remaining open seat on the grid for 2025 at RB, but the potential still exists for additional changes. What can we expect the 2025 grid to look like?
McLaren
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both set to return to the team. Both are on multi-year contracts.
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc is under a long-term deal and Lewis Hamilton is set to replace Carlos Sainz Jr., ending a historic 12-year run with Mercedes.
Red Bull
Here's where the chaos could begin. Max Verstappen is set to return amid rumors he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, but Sergio Perez could still be dropped, even after signing a multi-year extension that runs through 2026.
All the rumors suggest that Liam Lawson, who recently replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB, could be promoted to Red Bull as Perez's replacement. But there are still some concerns about his readiness for a promotion this soon.
With Williams eager to keep Logan Sargeant replacement Franco Colapinto, we're going to go out on a limb and suggest that Red Bull and Williams put together a deal to allow Carlos Sainz Jr. to replace Perez. Sainz was initially viewed as one of the frontrunners to replace Perez before Perez signed his extension and Sainz ultimately signed with Williams.
This could be a win-win-win for everybody but Perez.
Mercedes
George Russell is set to return, and Kimi Antonelli is set to replace the Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton after several months of speculation surrounding the second Mercedes seat.
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are both set to return to the team.
Alpine
Pierre Gasly is set to return, and current Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan is set to replace Esteban Ocon.
Haas
Kevin Magnussen is on his way out, and Nico Hulkenberg has joined Sauber. Esteban Ocon is set to join the team from Alpine, and Oliver Bearman is set to join him after an impressive few starts at Ferrari and Haas this season.
RB
Yuki Tsunoda is set to return already, which is another reason why it makes sense to keep the far less experienced Liam Lawson here for another year rather than rush him to the top team. All of these moves coming together would deny Red Bull reserve driver Isack Hadjar a seat for 2025.
Williams
Alex Albon's status with the team is set for at least another year, and it still may be difficult to imagine that Williams would be willing to give up Carlos Sainz Jr. However, they want Franco Colapinto in a seat next year and are reportedly asking for a lot to allow him to compete for another organization. Don't be surprised if they find a way to keep him themselves.
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg was Sauber's first target, and they got him early. They also recently confirmed the addition of rookie Gabriel Bortoleto, and both drivers are under contract through the Audi takeover.
The 2025 Formula 1 season, which is set to consist of 24 races, is scheduled to begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit on Sunday, March 16.