Formula 1: 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying, full starting lineup

After a week off to recover from the first of three tripleheaders on the 2025 calendar, Formula 1 is back in action this weekend at Miami International Autodrome.
The action from the streets of Miami is already well underway, with Saturday afternoon having featured the second of six sprint races on the schedule, and now qualifying for Grand Prix number six of the 24-race campaign is scheduled to take place.
Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and while qualifying is important around the tight streets of South Florida, no driver has ever won the Miami Grand Prix from pole.
In fact, since the track was added to the calendar in 2022, no driver has even managed to win the race from the front row. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from P3 in 2022, but the average starting position for a Miami Grand Prix winner is only 5.67. After Verstappen won from P9 in 2023, McLaren's Lando Norris got his first career win from P5 last year.
So there are indeed plenty of opportunities for overtakes and differing strategies, but after the season opened up the year with four straight wins from pole (and five straight from the front row), qualifying could be as important as it's ever been in Miami.
Follow along with our qualifying updates.
Miami Grand Prix: Full Q1 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Alex Albon, Williams
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
11th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
12th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
Miami Grand Prix: Full Q2 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - George Russell, Mercedes
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
10th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Miami Grand Prix: Full Q3 results
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
