Formula 1: 2025 Miami Grand Prix qualifying, full starting lineup

After a week off to recover from the first of three tripleheaders on the 2025 calendar, Formula 1 is back in action this weekend at Miami International Autodrome.

The action from the streets of Miami is already well underway, with Saturday afternoon having featured the second of six sprint races on the schedule, and now qualifying for Grand Prix number six of the 24-race campaign is scheduled to take place.

Sunday's race is scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and while qualifying is important around the tight streets of South Florida, no driver has ever won the Miami Grand Prix from pole.

In fact, since the track was added to the calendar in 2022, no driver has even managed to win the race from the front row. Red Bull's Max Verstappen won from P3 in 2022, but the average starting position for a Miami Grand Prix winner is only 5.67. After Verstappen won from P9 in 2023, McLaren's Lando Norris got his first career win from P5 last year.

So there are indeed plenty of opportunities for overtakes and differing strategies, but after the season opened up the year with four straight wins from pole (and five straight from the front row), qualifying could be as important as it's ever been in Miami.

Follow along with our qualifying updates.

Miami Grand Prix: Full Q1 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - George Russell, Mercedes



5th - Alex Albon, Williams



6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



11th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



12th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



13th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



17th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Miami Grand Prix: Full Q2 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - George Russell, Mercedes



4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



7th - Alex Albon, Williams



8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



10th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



12th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



13th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Miami Grand Prix: Full Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

7th - Alex Albon, Williams

8th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

