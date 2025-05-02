Formula 1: 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying, full starting lineup

After a weekend off to recover from the first of three tripleheaders on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, the series is set for an action-packed weekend at Miami International Autodrome.
The streets of South Florida are scheduled to host the sixth of 24 races on the 2025 calendar, but before Sunday's Miami Grand Prix takes place, sprint race number two of six on the calendar is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.
With Sunday's Miami Grand Prix scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the sprint race is scheduled to be a 19-lap race.
While no Miami Grand Prix has been won by a front row starter, let alone a polesitter, since the track was added to the schedule in 2022, Red Bull's Max Verstappen did win the first ever sprint race at the track from the top starting spot last May.
Four of five races, five of six including sprints, have been won from pole so far this year, and the other was won from the front row after a controversial penalty was handed down to the polesitter/race leader. Will that trend continue in Saturday's sprint race?
Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ1 results
1st - George Russell, Mercedes
2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
3rd - Alex Albon, Williams
4th - Lando Norris, McLaren
5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ2 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7th - George Russell, Mercedes
8th - Alex Albon, Williams
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ3 results
1st - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8th - Alex Albon, Williams
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Miami Grand Prix sprint: Full starting lineup
1st - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
8th - Alex Albon, Williams
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
The Miami Grand Prix sprint race is set to be shown live on ESPN from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 3. Miami Grand Prix qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPN starting at 3:55 p.m. ET, and the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on ABC beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4.