Formula 1: 2025 Miami Grand Prix sprint qualifying, full starting lineup

After a weekend off to recover from the first of three tripleheaders on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule, the series is set for an action-packed weekend at Miami International Autodrome.

The streets of South Florida are scheduled to host the sixth of 24 races on the 2025 calendar, but before Sunday's Miami Grand Prix takes place, sprint race number two of six on the calendar is scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.

With Sunday's Miami Grand Prix scheduled to be a 57-lap race around the 19-turn, 3.363-mile (5.412-kilometer) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the sprint race is scheduled to be a 19-lap race.

While no Miami Grand Prix has been won by a front row starter, let alone a polesitter, since the track was added to the schedule in 2022, Red Bull's Max Verstappen did win the first ever sprint race at the track from the top starting spot last May.

Four of five races, five of six including sprints, have been won from pole so far this year, and the other was won from the front row after a controversial penalty was handed down to the polesitter/race leader. Will that trend continue in Saturday's sprint race?

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ1 results

1st - George Russell, Mercedes



2nd - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



3rd - Alex Albon, Williams



4th - Lando Norris, McLaren



5th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



6th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



7th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



9th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



13th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



15th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine



18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7th - George Russell, Mercedes



8th - Alex Albon, Williams



9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



10th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

Miami Grand Prix: Full SQ3 results

1st - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8th - Alex Albon, Williams

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Miami Grand Prix sprint: Full starting lineup

1st - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Lando Norris, McLaren

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

8th - Alex Albon, Williams

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

13th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

15th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

16th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

17th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

18th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

19th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

The Miami Grand Prix sprint race is set to be shown live on ESPN from Miami International Autodrome beginning at 11:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 3. Miami Grand Prix qualifying is set to be shown live on ESPN starting at 3:55 p.m. ET, and the Miami Grand Prix itself is set to be shown live on ABC beginning at 3:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 4. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!