Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for the Dutch Grand Prix
The Dutch Grand Prix’s contract was due to expire next year, and it was recently announced that it will only be extended by one year without any potential for further extension. It comes as a surprise to many, given the Grand Prix’s success since its first appearance on the Formula 1 calendar in 2021.
The common belief is that race became a reality due to Max Verstappen’s rapid rise in popularity worldwide. The unconventional Circuit Zandvoort is best known for its sea of orange in the grandstands every time Formula 1 comes to the town of Zandvoort.
Usually headlining the second half of the season, the Dutch Grand Prix has been the first race after the summer break since 2023. With it preceding the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, the track's replacement on the calendar would likely have to be geographically close, in order to align with Formula 1’s goal of reducing the number of miles traveled.
Given the fact that it will not be until 2027 when its replacement is slated to join the calendar, a few circuits could have their sights set on a return.
1. French Grand Prix
Ever since the French Grand Prix came to be over 100 years ago, the venue has changed on numerous occasions. The race has moved between Le Mans, Tours, Pau, Montlhéry, and Paul Ricard, as finding a suitable venue in France has been difficult.
After the French Grand Prix’s five-year stint at Paul Ricard from 2018 to 2022, the race was then left off the calendar and is still yet to return. A return to the famous venue is still possible, but the track must go through infrastructure improvements. With Alpine being a French team on the grid, it only makes sense to have a Grand Prix at the home of a historical constructor.