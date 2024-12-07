Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for the Dutch Grand Prix
2. Turkish Grand Prix
Istanbul Park provided fans with a great show in 2020 and 2021 after both seasons' schedules were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Turkish Grand Prix was added to the calendar. Its short-term feature on was not sustained into something greater in length due to costs.
However, rumors have been strong about the Turkish Grand Prix’s return. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem met with the president of Turkey to discuss the return of Formula 1 to its most populous city not too long ago.
Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the tourism minister in Turkey, is putting a lot of effort into finding a suitable party that will bring the Grand Prix back to Istanbul Park. At this point, there is little doubt that Formula 1 will eventually return to the venue, but timing is the question.
There is currently a possibility of bringing the Turkish Grand Prix back to the calendar as soon as 2026. But the issue has been finding funding, hence why we have not seen any Formula 1 in Istanbul since 2021.
If it takes more time than anticipated to find funding, the Turkish Grand Prix could find itself back on the calendar in 2027. Ideally, moving the Italian Grand Prix back one week and slotting the Turkish Grand Prix there makes the most sense in terms of scheduling and travel.