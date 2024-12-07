Formula 1: 3 possible replacements for the Dutch Grand Prix
3. German Grand Prix
It has been five years since the German Grand Prix was most recently on the Formula 1 calendar. It was most recently held at the Hockenheimring in 2019. However, the most recent Grand Prix held in Germany was the Eifel Grand Prix, which was contested in 2020 at the Nurburgring.
With German presence being very prevalent on the grid, through Mercedes and soon-to-be Audi, it makes sense for a Grand Prix to be held in Germany again. However, the costs to fund a race have prevented the Hockenheimring from making a return.
It was confirmed a few months ago that new investors will provide a cash influx of nearly one quarter of a billion euros soon. This investment should help the facilitating group to pay the venue’s entry fee and finance several new developments in the area, such as a large motorworld, a new hotel, and other attractions.
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has mentioned that the ultimate goal in determining the calendar is for Formula 1 to grow while still making advancements on the business side of things.
With that being said, it seems like the Hockenheimring may turn itself into one of the premier circuits soon. Geographically, it makes sense for it to directly replace the Dutch Grand Prix in its slot on the calendar. But whether the developments and funding will arrive in time is still in question.