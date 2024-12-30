Formula 1: All driver changes from 2024 to 2025 (two teams left out)
By Asher Fair
For the first time in Formula 1 history, there were no changes made to the driver lineup from the end of one season to the start of another season last year.
RB (formerly AlphaTauri) did make a driver change from the start of the 2023 season to the start of the 2024 season, but that change took place during the 2023 season when they replaced Nyck de Vries with Daniel Ricciardo.
But the offseason between the 2024 and 2025 season is looking much, much different, and it was clear that that was going to be the case early on in 2024 – even before the 2024 season began.
Eight of the sport's 10 teams have made driver lineup changes, and two of those eight teams have opted for complete lineup overhauls.
Only two teams have made no lineup changes for 2025. McLaren are set to stick with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri while Aston Martin are set to stick with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Red Bull also appeared as though they were going to retain the same driver lineup from 2024 to 2025 when they extended Sergio Perez's contract through 2026, indicating that RB's lineup would be set for 2025 as well following their in-season replacement of Ricciardo with Liam Lawson.
But Lawson was never formally confirmed by RB for 2025, indicating that he was still in play to replace Perez alongside Max Verstappen, and he is indeed set to do so. This switch opened up the need for another change at RB as well, and they opted to sign rookie Isack Hadjar to pair with Yuki Tsunoda.
All things considered, 10 of the 20 seats on the grid have changed hands for the 2025 season. A total of seven drivers who competed in 2024, including two who were replaced before the 2024 season ended, are not slated to compete in 2025, and the series is set to see five full-time newcomers. Five drivers who competed in 2024 are set to compete for new teams in 2025.
Here is a full list of the driver lineup changes made for the 2025 Formula 1 season.
Ferrari
In: Lewis Hamilton
Out: Carlos Sainz Jr.
Staying put: Charles Leclerc
Red Bull
In: Liam Lawson
Out: Sergio Perez
Staying put: Max Verstappen
Mercedes
In: Kimi Antonelli
Out: Lewis Hamilton
Staying put: George Russell
Alpine
In: Jack Doohan
Out: Esteban Ocon
Staying put: Pierre Gasly
Haas
In: Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon
Out: Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg
RB
In: Isack Hadjar
Out: Daniel Ricciardo/Liam Lawson
Staying put: Yuki Tsunoda
Williams
In: Carlos Sainz Jr.
Out: Franco Colapinto/Logan Sargeant
Staying put: Alex Albon
Sauber
In: Gabriel Bortoleto, Nico Hulkenberg
Out: Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu
The 2025 Formula 1 season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit. There are 24 races on the 2025 calendar, tying the record set in 2024.