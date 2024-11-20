Formula 1: Alpine set for shock decision change on 2025 lineup?
Franco Colapinto has shocked the Formula 1 world with his strong performances since he replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
His consistency has caught the eye of several team bosses in the paddock, who have inquired about his availability for 2025. Though Williams' two seats are taken for next year, with Carlos Sainz Jr. set to join Alexander Albon from Ferrari, team principal James Vowles has said that he will do his absolute best to get the Argentinian driver on the grid.
While there were initially rumors about Colapinto potentially joining RB or Sauber next season, a new team has seemingly entered the mix for his signature.
Flavio Briatore, an advisor to Alpine, is in favor of signing the 21-year-old at the expense of Jack Doohan, the Alpine reserve driver who signed with the team to replace the Haas-bound Esteban Ocon alongside Pierre Gasly next season.
Bernie Ecclestone did not back up the rumors, nor did he deny them. Instead, the former Formula 1 CEO said that anything could be possible in this sport until money is in the bank. The 94-year-old’s cryptic comments could suggest that discussions are occurring behind the scenes.
Possible, but not probable
Given the fact that Doohan has already signed his contract to be an Alpine rookie driver next season, it is still unclear whether the team can go back on it.
The reason why is that the contract’s specific terms are not known by the public, so if a switch were really to occur (or not), that would tell fans everything they need to know.
But if the Australian driver is forced out of his seat for 2025, it would not be much of a surprise to fans, given what happened with Oscar Piastri a few years ago. The team’s upper management has been quite poor in certain aspects, which is why the team are where they are now.
The prospect of Colapinto’s future in Formula 1 is certainly exciting, but which team he ends up driving for remains to be seen. There is quite a lot of support for him to be on the grid in 2025, but even if he doesn't end up there, he should become a full-time driver in Formula 1 for years to come at some point down the road.