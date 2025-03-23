Formula 1 has now changed the results after two straight races

Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, as well as Alpine's Pierre Gasly, have been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, the second race of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Leclerc initially scored 10 points with a fifth place finish, while Hamilton initially scored eighth with a sixth place finish after winning the sprint race at Shanghai International Circuit one day prior. Gasly initially finished in 11th, so he did not score any points.

Leclerc and Gasly were disqualified after their cars were found to be underweight, while Hamilton was disqualified after the rear skid block on his Ferrari was found to be under the minimum thickness required in the technical regulations.

Three disqualifications lead to six drivers scoring more points

As a result, Haas teammates Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman were promoted from seventh and 10th place to fifth and eighth, respectively, while Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli was promoted from eighth to sixth. Williams' Alex Albon was promoted from ninth to seventh.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Williams' Carlos Sainz Jr., who were initially scored in 12th and 13th place and scored no points, were promoted all the way up to ninth and 10th, respectively.

The disqualifications also shook up the standings, with Leclerc falling from sixth to 10th place and Hamilton falling from seventh to ninth. Albon moved up from eighth to sixth, Stroll moved up from ninth to seventh, and Ocon moved up from an 10th place tie to eighth. Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who had been tied with Ocon, is now in 11th.

Williams also moved into a fourth place tie with Ferrari in the constructor standings, while Haas moved up from seventh to sixth over Aston Martin.

Full updated standings can be found here.

The disqualifications mark the second straight race after which Formula 1 has changed the results. In the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Antonelli finished in fourth place ahead of Albon in fifth, but he was issued a five-second penalty due to an unsafe pit release, dropping him to fifth and promoting Albon to fourth.

But after the race, the penalty was overturned, resulting in Antonelli being reinstated to fourth and Albon being put back in fifth.

Race number three on the 2025 Formula 1 schedule is the Japanese Grand Prix, which is set to be shown live on ESPN from Suzuka Circuit beginning at 12:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, April 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!