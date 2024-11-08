Formula 1 driver not named Sergio Perez should be replaced before 2024 ends
Oliver Bearman has been phenomenal during his three race weekends in Formula 1 this season, one for Ferrari and two for Haas. With the British driver being having already been confirmed for Haas for the 2025 season, could he replace Kevin Magnussen for the remainder of the 2024 season as well?
Haas are having arguably their best season in the team’s short-lived history, and they are only looking to continue their upward trajectory. Under the direction of Ayao Komatsu, Haas currently find themselves P7 in the constructor championship, and the battle for P6 is heating up with both Alpine and RB.
Magnussen has struggled since last season and has been consistently outperformed by Nico Hulkenberg. With just three races remaining, the Haas team boss could pull the trigger and put Bearman in the car permanently after he stood in for an ill Magnussen this past weekend in Brazil and placed 12th.
All reward, no risk for Haas
The timing of the move would make perfect sense. The team would be replacing an inconsistent driver with a young talent who has excelled thus far, and that could be a big boost towards Haas’ quest for P6 in the constructor championship.
Additionally, the extra prize money for moving up would benefit the team in a big way, as they are not one of the most well-funded teams on the grid. Considering the fact that Aston Martin have been stagnant for much of the season, one big performance from both Haas drivers could have them challenging for not only P6 but P5 as well.
Getting the 19-year-old more experience in the car is crucial for Haas, and it should only help them as the calendar shifts to 2025. With Bearman and Esteban Ocon set to join forces at the American team next year, Haas can most definitely challenge for P5 in the championship.