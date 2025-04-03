Formula 1 and F1 fans get concerning update ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Formula 1 races involving rain have proven to be very entertaining in recent times. The season’s opening Grand Prix in Melbourne a few weeks ago was a great example, as several drivers struggled in the rain, leading to six DNFs.

At the moment, rain is only expected to impact the race in Suzuka this Sunday, with chances currently hovering around 50% on race day after fair conditions for practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday.

Showers may be light during the morning hours of the day, but they are expected to increase in intensity during the afternoon, which is when the Japanese Grand Prix is slated to begin.

As for the rest of the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach around 60 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday and Saturday, with winds averaging 10 miles per hour. With qualifying not expected to be affected by any wet weather, there should be not too many surprises throughout the starting grid.

Rain will likely impact the Grand Prix results yet again

Drivers such as Carlos Sainz Jr., Fernando Alonso, and Jack Doohan would love to avenge their DNFs in Australia and use this weekend in Japan as an opportunity to make up some lost ground in another wet weather race. This weekend will be especially important for the Australian driver, as his future in Formula 1 continues to be at risk.

Yuki Tsunoda is someone who also has some pressure mounting on himself heading into the weekend. The Japanese driver is not only set to make his debut as a Red Bull driver, but he is set to do so at his home Grand Prix. Tsunoda has been calm and collected through it all and still has his eyes on the podium in Suzuka.

Those toward the top of the world championship standings are quite adept in wet weather racing, but one mistake can easily hurt their standing and be quite costly in terms of points lost, something Oscar Piastri fell victim to toward the end of the race at Albert Park.

Another wet race weekend is bound to provide some on-track entertainment in Suzuka, and we could get a similar showing to what we saw in Australia just a few weeks ago. Sunday’s forecast should become a bit clearer and more predictable as we get closer to race day.