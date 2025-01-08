Formula 1: Ferrari partnership ends a year early, 'podium guarantee' gone
By Asher Fair
Ferrari have been on the podium after every Formula 1 race since the start of the 2021 season – even when the Scuderia Ferrari team have not finished inside the top three.
That is because Ferrari Trento returned to the pinnacle of motorsport by becoming the Official Toast of Formula 1 ahead of the 2021 season on a three-year deal.
The deal marked the sport's return to sparkling wine, which was used on the podium, in the Paddock Club, and at other official Formula 1 venues throughout the duration of the agreement.
Ferrari Trento deal with Formula 1 ends
Prior to 2021, Ferrari Trento wine had not been featured on the Formula 1 podium since their home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, four decades prior.
Before the agreement was announced, champagne company Carbon had been Formula 1's exclusive podium champagne since 2017 when it replaced Chandon. Chandon had been used on the podium from the start of the 2016 season after the previous 15-year deal with Pernod Ricard’s G.H. Mumm ended in 2015.
Ferrari's Trento's deal was extended through 2025 back in 2022, but it was announced that the deal had reached its conclusion upon the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
Beginning in the upcoming 2025 season, Moët & Chandon is set to replace Ferrari Trento as a part of a historic new agreement with the LVMH Group, which is not only set to mark champagne's return to Formula 1 but also extend far beyond the podium celebrations.
LVMH is set to become a new Global Partner of Formula 1, with more details set to be announced as the start of the 2025 season inches closer. The deal is a 10-year agreement said to be worth roughly $100 million per year.
The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to get the 2025 Formula 1 season underway at Albert Park Circuit on Sunday, March 16.