Formula 1 hopeful is sending a message that fans can't ignore

For much of its history, the world of motorsport has been dominated by men. Over the last few decades, several calls for change have been made, but not much has been accomplished. Just a few years ago, the Formula 1 Academy was established, effectively allowing young female drivers to compete on a platform meant for further progression.

Now in its third season, the series has grown a little stagnant. Despite support from several Formula 1 drivers, the main issue is said to be how slow the Academy cars are. The lack of speed prevents the drivers from being prepared enough to move up to Formula 3.

However, there is one driver who is continuing to show her talent regardless of what car she is in. Abbi Pulling made an impressive showing of herself in F1 Academy, finishing fifth in the 2023 standings before she was crowned champion last season.

Pulling could shock the world soon enough

Now that the British driver has moved on from Formula 1 Academy and is now racing in the GB3 Championship, the spotlight on her has diminished quite a bit. That is largely due to her not racing in a Formula 1-backed series and the fact that she is now racing in a co-ed series.

But through all of the adversity, her skills are still being shown on the track. One race weekend and three races into the GB3 season, Pulling sits in P9 in the standings, despite a DNF in the third race. A P5 finish in race one and a P6 finish in race two have done all the talking for the 22-year-old.

Maintaining this consistency will shatter a rather large barrier for women in motorsport. Though funding has been an issue for Pulling in the past, a spot in the FIA’s Formula 3 is on the table for 2026. We have seen multiple drivers finish outside the top 10 in GB3 and still make their way to the FIA feeder series.

Under the assumption that Pulling continues with Rodin Motorsport beyond this season, a spot would have to open up for their Formula 3 team. Odds are Callum Voisin could make his way to Formula 2 if he improves upon his debut season in 2024, when he finished P12.

Pulling’s potential entrance into Formula 3 would set a massive precedent that women in the future can also enter an FIA feeder series, and this would effectively open up the path to Formula 2 and then possibly Formula 1. Nevertheless, Pulling’s emergence will not only make headlines for herself but will be crucial in shrinking the massive gender gap in motorsport today.