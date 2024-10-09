Lewis Hamilton admission will have a lasting impact, not just on Formula 1
Just a few weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton admitted to facing some struggles with his mental health which originated from his younger days, when he was being bullied in school and also had to face the pressure of becoming a young star during his early days in racing.
The seven-time world champion mentioned that he has been through rough patches during the last two decades. Though Hamilton acknowledged he did not feel like speaking to a therapist a few years ago for help, the 39-year-old is open to trying again eventually.
Nevertheless, the British driver speaking publicly about mental health while having such a large global platform will have a positive impact on other athletes, including others involved in motorsport. We have seen several athletes across many sports slowly open up about their struggles, and Hamilton is seemingly the first to do so in Formula 1.
Younger drivers will now be at ease.
Making it to Formula 1 is a big task, full of ups and downs. With Hamilton having faced mental struggles, odds are that many other drivers of all ages are experiencing or have experienced something similar. Due to the existing stigma surrounding mental health, most drivers are likely keeping it to themselves without addressing it.
In an era that has seen Hamilton become something of an idol for many young drivers, watching him publicly discuss his mental well-being should inspire others to get the help they need going forward. During a time that has seen mental health become so important, supporting drivers of all levels will have a monumental impact.
Hamilton has advocated for several movements and issues around the world, and we have seen Formula 1 and other large companies back his views. Following his recent admission, we could potentially see more mental health programs be put in place by the FIA and other karting series to support those at the top and those hoping to make it there someday.
If you or someone you know is facing struggles regarding mental health, go to this website, where suicide prevention numbers can be found for different countries, as can resources for in-person counseling.