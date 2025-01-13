Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton decision not just about one rumored factor
When Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, many called it a Formula 1 career-ending move, given how well the British driver did at McLaren. However, it quickly turned into something special.
Six world championships and eight consecutive constructor championships later, Hamilton has cemented himself as arguably the greatest driver in Formula 1 history through what was the best-ever driver/constructor partnership.
Toward the end of his tenure with Mercedes, Hamilton faced some difficulties regarding his contract. He only dealt with short-term deals, including a two-year contract he signed in 2023, which gave him and Mercedes the option to exit after just one season.
One season was enough for Hamilton, as his move to Ferrari, announced in early February 2024, shocked the world. While the 40-year-old wanted to end his career by fulfilling a lifelong dream, reports revealed that Mercedes opted against making Hamilton a brand ambassador, while Ferrari were quick to fulfill his desire.
The seven-time world champion’s move is about more than just an ambassador role.
After 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when Max Verstappen overtook him into turn five on the final lap of the race and went on to win the world championship, it was clear that Hamilton wanted to come back even stronger in ensuing seasons, having lost the title battle in such heartbreaking fashion.
With substantial regulation changes made ahead of the 2022 season, it was clear that Mercedes did not have the right concept to fight for a world championship again. The porpoising from the W13 was rather extreme and was not resolved until late in the season.
Issues such as that one occurred again in 2023, despite the fact that the W14 was a little bit stronger, but it was still nothing like what Hamilton had been used to during his time with the Silver Arrows. Not being in a competitive car, despite still having the ability to fight for an eighth world championship, is likely what made him become fed up.
It is clear he wants that eighth title. With Mercedes still unable to give him what he needed to achieve that, he felt the need for a change. As Toto Wolff recalls, things took a turn for the worse during the winter break after the 2023 season, as Hamilton came out of it ready to join Ferrari in 2025.