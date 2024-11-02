Formula 1: McLaren, Ferrari drivers face elimination in Brazil
By Asher Fair
There are 120 points on the table for each driver throughout the remaining four race weekends of the 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.
Race winners earn 25 points each, and one extra point goes to the driver who records the fastest lap of the Grand Prix, provided he finishes inside the top 10. There are also two sprint races remaining in Brazil and Qatar, and the winners of those races earn eight points.
Following this Saturday afternoon's 24-lap sprint race at the 15-turn, 2.677-mile (4.308-kilometer) Interlagos road course in Sao Paulo, Brazil and Sunday afternoon's 71-lap Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the track, there will be just 86 points on the table throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.
Four drivers remain in world championship contention, but two of them could fall out of contention this weekend.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sits 71 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the lead of the world championship, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri sits 111 points behind.
Verstappen has won seven races this season while Leclerc has won three and Piastri has won two. Though Leclerc can draw level with Verstappen with four more wins this year, Verstappen has already clinched the tiebreaker, as he has recorded four runner-up finishes; Leclerc has only posted two.
So to remain world championship eligible, Leclerc and Piastri must remain within 85 points of Verstappen by the end of Sunday's race.
Leclerc must avoid being outscored by more than 14 points by Verstappen throughout the race weekend, while Piastri faces a much more challenging task, needing to outscore the three-time reigning world champion by 26 points to remain in title contention.
Ahead of them, McLaren's Lando Norris is the only other championship eligible driver other than Verstappen. He trails the 27-year-old Dutchman by 47 points.
