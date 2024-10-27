Formula 1: Mercedes facing championship elimination in Mexico City
By Asher Fair
Mercedes may have three victories through the first 19 races of the record-breaking 24-race 2024 Formula 1 season, three times as many as they secured across the 2022 and 2023 seasons combined, but they are on pace for their worst result in the constructor championship since 2012.
In 2012, they finished in fifth place with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and eventual world champion Nico Rosberg in the W03.
In 2013, they finished runner-up, and they then reeled off eight titles in a row through 2021. Despite winning only one race in 2022, they finished in third place, and despite failing to stand atop the podium in 2023 for the first time since 2011, they placed second.
This year, they are in fourth place in the constructor standings, and they are a distant fourth behind McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari. They trail McLaren for the lead by 200 points with five races and two sprint races remaining on the schedule.
As a result, the Silver Arrows are facing elimination in the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Including this Sunday afternoon's 71-lap race at the 17-turn, 2.674-mile (4.303-kilometer) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez road course in Mexico City, Mexico, there are 250 points on the table for each constructor throughout the remainder of the season.
Race winners score 25 points, and race runners-up score 18. An additional point is awarded to the driver who runs the race's fastest lap, provided he finishes inside the top 10. In the sprint races, the winners score eight points, and the runners-up score seven.
So there are 44 points on offer in Mexico, 59 on offer during the sprint weekend in Brazil, 44 on offer in Las Vegas, 59 on offer during the sprint weekend in Qatar, and 44 on offer in the Abu Dhabi season finale.
After the Mexico City Grand Prix, there are slated to be just 206 points on offer, meaning that Mercedes must remain within 206 points of the lead to remain championship eligible.
Any team is still capable of securing the wins tiebreaker with five races left on the calendar. Red Bull lead the way with seven victories this year, followed by McLaren with five, Ferrari with four, and Mercedes with three.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, Mercedes are listed as the fourth favorite to win the world constructor championship at +34000. McLaren are the favorites at -600, followed by Ferrari at +500 and Red Bull at +1200.
Full odds can be found here. Odds and availability are subject to change.
