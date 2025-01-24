Formula 1: Mercedes rookie already on thin ice for 2025?
Kimi Antonelli has been widely considered a Formula 1 star in the making, given his awe-inspiring junior career. The highlight was his jump from Formula 4 straight into Formula 2. After one season with Prema Racing in Formula 2, the Italian driver was confirmed as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes towards the end of the 2024 season.
The speculation surrounding the announcement was on a rather extreme level, as a new rumor of some sort would seemingly appear nearly every day. There was speculation that he could replace Logan Sargeant at Williams or perhaps spend another season in Formula 2, but he is indeed set to make his Formula 1 debut with Mercedes in March in Melbourne.
Antonelli was promoted from his role as the team’s main reserve driver, so his promotion opened up a spot with the team. Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was highly linked to a return, and that return ultimately became a reality.
Bottas’ return adds pressure on the Italian rookie
For starters, Antonelli’s inexperience and youth have been something several people have mentioned in terms of the 18-year-old’s prospects for success. However, Toto Wolff has a vision of Antonelli’s potential, considering he chose him to replace the seven-time world champion over every other option available.
Nevertheless, Mercedes are still looking to compete for the constructor championship this season, as it is the final year of the current regulations. There is some hope for the W16, as the team's understanding of what a successful design should be has grown tremendously over the first three years of the ground effect era.
To achieve that, expectations will be set by the team for both Antonelli and George Russell. But with Bottas becoming the team’s main reserve driver, he will be patiently waiting for a chance to get in the cockpit once again.
As there continues to be some uncertainty about Antonelli's ability, the pressure of having an experienced and successful former Mercedes on the sidelines will likely mingle in his mind. While there is the concern that Russell and Bottas cannot co-exist, given their duels a few seasons ago, that driver lineup could come to fruition if Antonelli struggles and his move to Formula 1 was shown to be rushed.