Formula 1: The next driver up for a big-team move
When Pierre Gasly left AlphaTauri for Alpine after the 2022 Formula 1 season, many were surprised. Initially, it was believed that the Frenchman should have taken a bigger step up, as he improved massively during his second stint with the team after being dropped by Red Bull during the 2019 campaign.
But another window of opportunity for Gasly could open up in the not-too-distant future. His tenure at Alpine has not gone to plan, as the car’s pace and overall development have lacked immensely. As a result, the 28-year-old has not been able to show what he is truly capable of on the track.
When Alpine can perform well, Gasly capitalizes, showing what he can do. The two most recent races are great examples. A P3 finish in Brazil behind teammate Esteban Ocon showed how brilliantly he can drive in the wet, something not all drivers are adept at. In Qatar, he put on another great display with a P5 finish which saw him finish in front of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who could not get around him despite making multiple attempts to do so.
Gasly has one final chance for a move to a big team
Gasly's contract was due to expire at the end of the 2024 season, but a new deal keeps him with Alpine until the end of 2026. A better season in 2025, and more importantly 2026, could result in Gasly being in contention for a seat at one of the best teams on the grid.
From early indications, Lewis Hamilton could retire after 2026 and two years spent with Ferrari, while concerns about tensions between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris could become heightened at McLaren. The biggest challenge will be understanding the inner workings of the 2026 Formula 1 car, and being able to do so will be very advantageous.
Gasly and Charles Leclerc do have a good relationship, and that could be another factor given consideration. However, Ollie Bearman could also be in contention for the second Ferrari seat if his stint at Haas goes well.
For Gasly, a move to Ferrari in 2027, for the time being, seems likelier than one to McLaren. However, Piastri’s rising ambitions could easily force Zak Brown to let go of the Australian driver, and Gasly could be a contender for that seat alongside Norris.
Nevertheless, Gasly’s performance at Alpine has been overshadowed by the team’s shortcomings and drama from within the team. But if he can keep this up for a few more seasons, there is no doubt that he can contend for a seat at a top team.