Formula 1: The perfect Ricciardo replacement might not be Liam Lawson
There seems to be much uncertainty regarding who will be driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda at RB during the 2025 Formula 1 season. With Helmut Marko and Christian Horner still assessing their options, we could be in for a surprise selection this coming offseason.
Ever since the start of the 2024 season, many have been calling for Liam Lawson to replace Daniel Ricciardo, which ultimately ended up happening after the Singapore Grand Prix. However, with Sergio Perez’s future at Red Bull also uncertain, there now seems to be some hope that the Kiwi driver will join Max Verstappen, rather than Tsunoda, in 2025.
With that being said, the closing stages of the 2024 season will be very impactful as it pertains to the decision surrounding RB's second seat. As of now, the three main candidates seem to be Lawson, Isack Hadjar, and most recently Franco Colapinto.
James Vowles is trying to get Colapinto on the grid.
Though Williams have already finalized their lineup for the near future with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz Jr., Colapinto’s emergence and performance as Logan Sargeant's replacement has made significant waves throughout the paddock. It has become quite clear that he deserves to be in Formula 1 as a full-time driver next year.
Vowles has apparently made attempts to get the 21-year-old Argentine driver in a seat and is willing to loan him, and RB are rumored to be interested. Colapinto could become a serious contender for the Red Bull sister team if Perez gets dropped and Lawson gets promoted.
When the Sky Sports broadcast crew directly asked the Williams team boss about the rumors during the second free practice session in Mexico, Vowles neither confirmed nor denied any speculation. However, Colapinto continues to make a case for himself while performing consistently well.
This ongoing development could produce a significant dilemma for the Red Bull organization, given the fact that they generally like to stay in-house when selecting their lineup, courtesy of a very strong driver academy. Hadjar has produced a very strong season thus far in Formula 2 and is almost a certainty to drive for RB eventually.
In the event Lawson gets promoted to Perez's Red Bull seat, the second RB seat could easily come down to Hadjar vs. Colapinto. One has shown lots of promise in Formula 2 and the other has proven himself in Formula 1.