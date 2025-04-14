Why a Formula 1 pundit's 'controversial' comments are totally valid

Fans have been vocal about changing the Formula 1 calendar for quite some time now. The number of Grand Prix venues outnumbering the available spots on the calendar presents a favorable situation for the sport.

However, the next challenge becomes which Grand Prix to remove. It essentially becomes a bidding war among venues and how much they are willing to invest. But recent events have shown that there are other reasons for a race getting dropped from the calendar.

The 2025 edition of the Japanese Grand Prix was widely regarded as a boring one, given how little overtaking there was. A total of 11 drivers finished the race in their starting grid spot, and another four finished one spot away.

Jeremy Clarkson presents valid concern

Jeremy Clarkson stated that he is in favor of dropping tracks where overtaking is difficult, which perfectly describes Suzuka Circuit. One can understand where he is coming from, as you might as well just award points after qualifying and not even have to race.

At the end of the day, racing is supposed to be exciting, both for the drivers and for the fans. Fans already tolerate the Monaco Grand Prix, despite it being the only truly boring race of the season, and no one wants to add another one to that list.

The only counterargument that can be made to Clarkson’s point is the fact that the Japanese Grand Prix has not always lacked excitement. Difficulty in overtaking may not be attributed to the circuit, but rather to the size of the current cars. Compared to decades prior, cars have become significantly larger in size.

However, the next era of regulations is set to begin in 2026, and one of its highlights should be the decrease in car size, which should play a role in making races in Monaco and Suzuka more exciting. If overtaking is still difficult at those circuits after next season, then it would be fair to assess whether the Japanese Grand Prix should still have a spot on the calendar moving forward.