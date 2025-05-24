Formula 1 qualifying: Full 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

There is nothing quite like the Monaco Grand Prix, the crown jewel race on the Formula 1 calendar that, year after year, is subject to replacement rumors, given the fact that the race has become somewhat of a parade, rather than a race, around the Principality due to how large the modern cars are.

Yet the 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco, a race that does not go the normal 300 kilometers due to the relatively "slow" speeds the cars run on the streets, is back in 2025, and with a deal to return until 2031.

The bad news is that overtaking is still as hard as it's ever been around the waterfront, and last year's race saw a whopping zero overtakes among drivers who qualifying in the top 10. It beat the previous "record" by four spots, as never before had the top seven drivers from qualifying all finished in their respective starting positions.

In other words, there is no more important qualifying session, on paper, on the Formula 1 calendar than Saturday's.

The Monaco Grand Prix has not seen a single lead change since 2022. Who will emerge on top after Saturday's crucial three-round knockout qualifying session?

Follow along with our live updates.

Monaco Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren



3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



5th - George Russell, Mercedes



6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7th - Alex Albon, Williams



8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas



18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren



2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



3rd - Alex Albon, Williams



4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



10th - Esteban Ocon, Haas



11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



14th - George Russell, Mercedes



15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix: Q3 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10th - Alex Albon, Williams

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - George Russell, Mercedes

15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

This starting lineup does not include grid penalties.

