Formula 1 qualifying: Full 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

There is nothing quite like the Monaco Grand Prix, the crown jewel race on the Formula 1 calendar that, year after year, is subject to replacement rumors, given the fact that the race has become somewhat of a parade, rather than a race, around the Principality due to how large the modern cars are.
Yet the 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco, a race that does not go the normal 300 kilometers due to the relatively "slow" speeds the cars run on the streets, is back in 2025, and with a deal to return until 2031.
The bad news is that overtaking is still as hard as it's ever been around the waterfront, and last year's race saw a whopping zero overtakes among drivers who qualifying in the top 10. It beat the previous "record" by four spots, as never before had the top seven drivers from qualifying all finished in their respective starting positions.
In other words, there is no more important qualifying session, on paper, on the Formula 1 calendar than Saturday's.
The Monaco Grand Prix has not seen a single lead change since 2022. Who will emerge on top after Saturday's crucial three-round knockout qualifying session?
Follow along with our live updates.
Monaco Grand Prix: Q1 results
1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
5th - George Russell, Mercedes
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7th - Alex Albon, Williams
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Monaco Grand Prix: Q2 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Alex Albon, Williams
4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - George Russell, Mercedes
15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Monaco Grand Prix: Q3 results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - George Russell, Mercedes
15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
This starting lineup does not include grid penalties.
