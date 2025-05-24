Beyond the Flag
Fansided

Formula 1 qualifying: Full 2025 Monaco Grand Prix starting lineup

The streets of Monaco are set to host Formula 1's crown jewel Monaco Grand Prix this Sunday.
ByAsher Fair|
Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Formula 1
Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Formula 1 | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

There is nothing quite like the Monaco Grand Prix, the crown jewel race on the Formula 1 calendar that, year after year, is subject to replacement rumors, given the fact that the race has become somewhat of a parade, rather than a race, around the Principality due to how large the modern cars are.

Yet the 78-lap race around the 19-turn, 2.074-mile (3.338-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Monte Carlo, Monaco, a race that does not go the normal 300 kilometers due to the relatively "slow" speeds the cars run on the streets, is back in 2025, and with a deal to return until 2031.

The bad news is that overtaking is still as hard as it's ever been around the waterfront, and last year's race saw a whopping zero overtakes among drivers who qualifying in the top 10. It beat the previous "record" by four spots, as never before had the top seven drivers from qualifying all finished in their respective starting positions.

In other words, there is no more important qualifying session, on paper, on the Formula 1 calendar than Saturday's.

The Monaco Grand Prix has not seen a single lead change since 2022. Who will emerge on top after Saturday's crucial three-round knockout qualifying session?

Follow along with our live updates.

Monaco Grand Prix: Q1 results

1st - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5th - George Russell, Mercedes

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7th - Alex Albon, Williams

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

14th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix: Q2 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3rd - Alex Albon, Williams

4th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

10th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

14th - George Russell, Mercedes

15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix: Q3 results

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix: Full starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5th - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
8th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
9th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
10th - Alex Albon, Williams
11th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
12th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
13th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
14th - George Russell, Mercedes
15th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
16th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
17th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
18th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

This starting lineup does not include grid penalties.

Tune in to ABC at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, May 25 for the live broadcast of the Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from the iconic streets of Monaco!

Home/Formula 1