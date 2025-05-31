Formula 1 qualifying: Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup

Though it may not be as tight as Circuit de Monaco, which hosted its annual glorified parade known as the Monaco Grand Prix this past weekend, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a Formula 1 track at which qualifying is particularly important.

The eight most recent Spanish Grands Prix at the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain have all been won from the front row, five of which from pole, and just three times in the track's 34-race history has a winner come from anywhere other than the front row.

Of the front row victories, 24 of 31 have come from pole position, though in Max Verstappen's current three-year Spanish Grand Prix win streak, he has twice won from second on the grid. Nobody has ever won the race from lower than fifth.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates.

Spanish Grand Prix - Q1 eliminated

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Spanish Grand Prix - Q2 eliminated

Alex Albon, Williams



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Q3 results

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11th - Alex Albon, Williams

12th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

13th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

19th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

The Spanish Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!