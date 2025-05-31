Formula 1 qualifying: Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup

Though it may not be as tight as Circuit de Monaco, which hosted its annual glorified parade known as the Monaco Grand Prix this past weekend, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is a Formula 1 track at which qualifying is particularly important.
The eight most recent Spanish Grands Prix at the 16-turn, 2.892-mile (4.654-kilometer) road course in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain have all been won from the front row, five of which from pole, and just three times in the track's 34-race history has a winner come from anywhere other than the front row.
Of the front row victories, 24 of 31 have come from pole position, though in Max Verstappen's current three-year Spanish Grand Prix win streak, he has twice won from second on the grid. Nobody has ever won the race from lower than fifth.
Spanish Grand Prix - Q1 eliminated
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Spanish Grand Prix - Q2 eliminated
Alex Albon, Williams
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Spanish Grand Prix - Q3 results
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
Full Spanish Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
9th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
10th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
11th - Alex Albon, Williams
12th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
13th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
16th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
19th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
20th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
The Spanish Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN from Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya beginning at 8:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 1. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!