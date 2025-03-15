Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

For the first time since 2019, the Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to kick off a Formula 1 season. Sunday's race at Albert Park Circuit is the first of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on the 2025 calendar.
Carlos Sainz Jr., who has since been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, enters this 58-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) Melbourne, Australia road course as the reigning winner. He is set to make his Williams debut this weekend.
Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen started the race from the pole position, but he was forced to retire after only three laps with a brake issue.
Who will get the 2025 season started on the right note? Keep tabs on Saturday's qualifying session.
Q1 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - George Russell, Mercedes
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
8th - Alex Albon, Williams
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Q1 - Eliminated
16th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
Q2 - Advanced
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
6th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
8th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
9th - Alex Albon, Williams
10th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Q2 - Eliminated
11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Q3 - Results
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Lando Norris, McLaren
2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls
6th - Alex Albon, Williams
7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine
15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
16th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
18th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull
19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix live from Albert Park Circuit starting at 11:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2025 Formula 1 season opener!