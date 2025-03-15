Formula 1 qualifying updates, full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

For the first time since 2019, the Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to kick off a Formula 1 season. Sunday's race at Albert Park Circuit is the first of a record-tying 24 Grands Prix on the 2025 calendar.

Carlos Sainz Jr., who has since been replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, enters this 58-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.28-mile (5.279-kilometer) Melbourne, Australia road course as the reigning winner. He is set to make his Williams debut this weekend.

Four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen started the race from the pole position, but he was forced to retire after only three laps with a brake issue.

Who will get the 2025 season started on the right note? Keep tabs on Saturday's qualifying session.

Q1 - Advanced

11th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine



12th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



14th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Q1 - Eliminated

16th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

Q2 - Advanced

Q2 - Eliminated

11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

Q3 - Results

Full Australian Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Lando Norris, McLaren

2nd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

6th - Alex Albon, Williams

7th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

8th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

11th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

12th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

13th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

14th - Jack Doohan, Alpine

15th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

16th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

17th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18th - Liam Lawson, Red Bull

19th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

20th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

ESPN is set to provide live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix live from Albert Park Circuit starting at 11:55 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 15. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss the 2025 Formula 1 season opener!