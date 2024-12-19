Formula 1: Red Bull announcement opens up two seats, not just one
By Asher Fair
After months upon months of speculation, Red Bull have confirmed that former world championship runner-up Sergio Perez will not return to the team for the 2025 Formula 1 season, despite the fact that he signed a contract extension to remain with the organization through 2026.
The driver lineup for the 2025 season had appeared to be all but solidified, especially with Liam Lawson having replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB before the 2024 season wrapped up.
But Lawson was never confirmed at RB for the 2025 season, indicating that there was still a possibility that Perez would be ousted after the 2024 season amid his continued decline in performance.
As a result, Perez's departure announcement means there are two open seats in the 2025 Formula 1 driver lineup.
Red Bull now have a seat to fill alongside four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen. It is believed that the seat occupied by the six-time Grand Prix winner will indeed go to Lawson.
The only other option is Yuki Tsunoda, which means that either way, RB now have a seat to fill as well. Tsunoda has competed full-time for RB (formerly AlphaTauri) since 2021. Lawson has made 11 starts for the team dating back to 2023.
2024 Formula 2 runner-up Isack Hadjar is believed to be the key beneficiary here, as he is expected to make the move up to Formula 1 after a four-win season in Formula 2 with Campos Racing.
The 20-year-old French and Algerian driver has been with the Red Bull Junior Team since 2022, and he is expected to join the 24-year-old Japanese driver next year.
The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled to get the 2025 Formula 1 season underway at Albert Park Circuit on Sunday, March 16. The 2025 schedule consists of a record-tying 24 races and is scheduled to run through Sunday, December 7 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.