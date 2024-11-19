Formula 1 set for rare appearance, fourth time in last 39 years
By Asher Fair
Last year, amid the sport's continued surge of popularity in the United States, Formula 1 added a third race to the schedule within the country, that being the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the new Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
This race marked the sport's first visit to Las Vegas, Nevada since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, and it marked its first Saturday race (local time) since the Grand Prix of South Africa at Kyalami Circuit in 1985.
Once again, the 50-lap race around the 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) temporary street circuit is set to be contested on Saturday (1:00 a.m. ET Sunday). But it's not just the second Saturday race since 1985; it's the fourth.
And all three of the others have been contested within the last 12 months.
In fact, three of them happened during a four-race span. Following last year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, the season concluded with a normal Sunday Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. But the 2024 season opened up with back-to-back Saturday races.
The season's second race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, was contested on Saturday, March 9 instead of Sunday, March 10 due to Ramadan. With that change in mind, Formula 1 also moved up the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.
That race took place at Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday, March 2 instead of Sunday, March 3, since a race on the latter would have meant one less day of travel and preparation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. That was not viewed as feasible, especially to start a record-breaking 24-race season.
