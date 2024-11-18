Formula 1: Sphere distracting drivers during Las Vegas Grand Prix?
By Asher Fair
Prior to last year, it had been more than four decades since the most recent Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. But the sport returned to Nevada last November with the Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
The street circuit, a 14-turn, 3.8-mile (6.116-kilometer) course, is located in the heart of Sin City and features a portion of the Strip itself.
Fans – and drivers – also can't miss the famous Sphere.
The 367-foot-high structure opened less than two months before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was won by three-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
During the race, the Sphere featured many different graphics, including, at times, the faces of some of the 20 drivers competing.
Might that have been a bit distracting at speeds of 200+ miles per hour?
Sauber's Valtteri Bottas doesn't think so.
“No, I didn't have time to look at the sphere, so it's fine!” Bottas told Beyond the Flag.
However, that doesn't necessarily mean that racing in Las Vegas was easy.
“But I have to say, there are lots of bright lights, and that makes it a bit more demanding," he continued. "I would say it’s almost slightly more difficult to focus, when you get toward the end of the race, and there's just always stuff going on in the background. It doesn't make it any easier. But it's another challenge, I would say.”
He also faced an added challenge.
"Last year during Vegas, I was actually ill, so I didn’t get to enjoy the experience as much as I would have liked to," he admitted. "It was definitely unique. This year, I’m hoping I get to experience it at my full capacity."
There was a lot of hype leading into last year's race, and Bottas is expecting an even better event this time around, given the fact that some of the "hiccups" should have been ironed out.
“There were some hiccups, let's say," Bottas said. "We had the track, some track issues with the manholes and stuff like, that which can happen when it's a new track, but no doubt, they've learned from all the mistakes and issues.
"Also, the schedule, I believe they adjusted it slightly, because last year everything was like super late, which for the whole staff was pretty difficult to manage for the whole weekend, but yeah, I've got higher expectations this year, and it was already an incredible show in the end last year. I think it's going to be just more refined and better this year, so quite curious to go again.”
