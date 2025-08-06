Formula 1 teams could enter a bidding war for this McLaren driver

Coming into the 2025 Formula 2 season, not many fans knew who Alex Dunne was. The Irish driver was not spectacular by any means in Formula 3, finishing 14th in the standings. But instead of spending one more season in F3, Dunne moved up to F2 with Rodin Motorsport.

While not expected to be a championship contender this season, Dunne has surprised everyone with his burst of pace. Sitting fifth in the championship and 30 points behind Leonardo Fornaroli, the 19-year-old is still not out of it with four race weekends to go.

Dunne, a member of the McLaren Driver Development Programme, put himself on the radar of Formula 1 teams in Austria as he filled in for Lando Norris during FP1 and managed to finish P4, just about a tenth of a second behind world championship leader Oscar Piastri.

While it may not mean much to some, given the fact that it was just free practice, typically a junior driver finishes towards the bottom of the classification even then.

Midfield teams will be after the Irishman’s signature

Dunne’s pace is a very attractive factor when it comes to signing him for a full-time drive in Formula 1, especially after he backed it up with his FP1 performance in Styria.

The only issue he still faces is driving with a controlled level of aggression. There have been times this season when Dunne has accumulated unnecessary penalties, costing himself valuable points in the championship battle.

Dunne would welcome the opportunity to make his debut next season, but he still sees himself in F1 at some point, even if not in 2026. As of now, a 2026 debut is unlikely, given the limited number of open seats.

Chances are his focus will be on improving with another season in F2 and securing an F1 seat for 2027. There could be potential opportunities for him at either Alpine, Haas, or Audi in 2027, depending on whether or not their current drivers depart when their contracts expire. Nevertheless, he is quickly becoming a top-tier prospect whose signature many F1 teams should be after.