Formula 1 teams repeating controversial incident from five years ago?
Mercedes had yet another dominant Formula 1 season in 2019, with Lewis Hamilton winning his sixth world championship and the team winning their sixth consecutive constructor championship.
Racing Point decided to take inspiration from specific aspects of the Mercedes title-winning car when they produced the RP20 for the 2020 season. After preseason testing got underway, teams quickly turned their attention to Racing Point over their quick lap times, and the car quickly became known as the “Pink Mercedes”.
Their brake ducts were eventually deemed to be copied from the Mercedes W10 after Renault made numerous protests, with Cyril Abiteboul being the most vocal about the situation. Ultimately, Racing Point were only deducted 15 constructor championship points, and they received a fine of 400,000 euros. But they were cleared to race the remainder of the season with the illegal brake duct.
Could a slap on the wrist incentivize teams to follow suit?
Racing Point being allowed to keep their brake ducts let them stay competitive for the remainder of the season. The punishment did not harm them, as they were still able to finish above Renault. They did miss out on P3 in the constructor championship to McLaren due to the 15-point penalty, but one must ask whether they would have been as competitive without the copied Mercedes design.
Shortly after the RP20 was found to have breached the rules, the FIA immediately moved to implement guidelines preventing such a situation. They ultimately prevented teams from using pictures to input any designs into a CAD or 3D software, which can produce curves or edges.
The new rules certainly do hinder a team’s ability to take inspiration from another team's car, especially to the level Racing Point did. However, there are some workarounds for the updated regulations.
Before a Grand Prix, we see team personnel walking around the grid and looking at other cars, perhaps attempting to identify innovative designs. Technically, nothing can stop a team from creating a CAD design based on what they see. However, the FIA still reserves the right to investigate the matter if they see a similar design.
Though not ethically sound, it could be something that appeals to teams lower down in the standings. It comes down to risk vs. reward, given the relatively light punishment Racing Point received. Since the FIA would likely not force a team to manufacture an entirely new design after the season begins, it is a loophole that could be exploited again.
With another massive regulation change slated for 2026, we could see less competitive teams take inspiration from more successful teams heading into 2027 and 2028. It is a delicate situation which could easily produce a repeat of what Racing Point did in 2020.