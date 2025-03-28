Formula 1 TV coverage has severely decreased in quality; here's why

When Formula 1 preseason testing began, fans expressed their dismay over the many changes to the television graphics. Despite the changes being rather minor, the general response has been quite outspoken in a negative manner. It has become very clear that such small aspects of television coverage have seen a decrease in quality.

Formula 1 has made changes to certain aspects of television coverage over the course of several years, with changes typically made in batches. With regard to the changes made this season, the majority of them are related to simple color, icon, and font changes.

Among the key ones was the change in shade of purple for the fastest lap. It has now become a lighter shade. A driver in P1 of a session now has a distinct red icon next to their name which, to fans, might suggest a serious accident or red flag. During the Australian Grand Prix, the timing graphic was not updating and the gaps between drivers seemed to stay stagnant, even though that was not the case.

Can anything be done?

Some of these changes can be attributed to the exit of Rolex, with the LVMH Group taking over and deeming TAG Heuer as Formula 1’s newest timekeeping sponsor. As a result, some font changes and boldness on graphics have been altered to align closer with TAG Heuer.

If the negative reception to these coverage alterations persists throughout the season and into the summer European swing, there could be changes to certain color shades and palettes. A key aspect that may support the change is the decreased viewing experience for those colorblind to certain color combinations, which can be attributed to the red icon next to a P1 driver and the altered shade of purple for the fastest lap.

This is something that Formula 1, TAG Heuer, and the FIA must handle, even if it occurs during the offseason. Given the fact that the early indications suggest that the viewing experience has decreased, where some aspects are due to a viewer’s health and visual ability, changing graphics should go up the priority list in the coming months.