Formula 1: Warning sign indicated by future calendar change
With the Belgian Grand Prix's contract at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps due to expire after next season’s race, a new deal was recently struck to keep it on the calendar until 2031. However, to the surprise of many, the deal means that the race will not be on the calendar in 2028 or 2030.
Such a deal could be the first of its type, as several other tracks currently on the calendar do not have a spot reserved beyond next season. If they were to renew their deals, odds are that other races based in Europe could secure long-term deals that also have absences from the calendar built in.
The main reason behind the idea of rotating races in Europe is simply due to the competition among various venues and the limited spots on the calendar. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that it is something we will likely see moving forward for the sake of growth within the sport and to ensure that Grand Prix venues are of the highest quality.
But the Belgian Grand Prix’s new contract is a warning sign for others.
Every year when Formula 1 heads to Spa, the drivers often produce one of the best races of the season. The 2024 race was a great example, as drivers chose a multitude of strategies, and George Russell crossed the line first after having only stopped once. His car was ultimately deemed illegal by the FIA after the race for being underweight, leading to Lewis Hamilton inheriting the win.
Watching a track as iconic as Spa only get a rotational calendar spot should definitely make other Grand Prix venues worried regarding their own futures in the sport. Tracks in Hockenheim and Istanbul are eyeing to return to the calendar in coming seasons, with more to potentially follow, meaning that other current tracks could also lose their race dates in select upcoming years.
Making a rather drastic move such as this one only raises the bar for each venue. While some may have the best infrastructure and fan experiences throughout the circuit, others may not. This strategy should only push event organizers to make the appropriate investments needed to meet and exceed the standard.
There is one major downside to this: ticket pricing. Fans have been complaining about skyrocketing ticket prices for quite some time now, and rightfully so. The general fear is that if venues put even more money into developing the circuit and aren't necessarily hosting races every year, chances are ticket prices could rise exponentially.
A lot of different outcomes are possible if and when rotational races in Europe begin. The Belgian Grand Prix’s new contract may signal the start, and it will surely catch the attention of other Grand Prix venues as Formula 1 prepares for a potential massive schedule change within the next two to four years.