Formula 1 has been watching too much NASCAR, and it could backfire

Implementing sprint races into a Formula 1 season has been a huge success since its first trial run in 2021. The concept has evolved into a quarter of this season’s race weekends featuring sprint races.

Stefano Domenicali recently went on The Race’s podcast to discuss many hot topics in the Formula 1 landscape. One of his responses entertained the idea of implementing a reverse grid during sprint races, similarly to how it is done in Formula 3 and Formula 2. Only the top 10 drivers are reversed, as qualifying P10 means sprint pole and P1 means starting 10th.

The CEO of F1 is looking to create some new and exciting ideas to implement in the future, and he is reportedly not afraid to make a mistake. However, when it comes to a championship in a series often referred to as "the pinnacle of motorsport", it is a concept not worth pursuing.

The implications could be far too chaotic

Looking at other racing series such as NASCAR's national series, where gimmicks have run rampant, implementation of these totally unnecessary ideas have backfired. Whether it's the playoffs or stage racing or the random in-season tournament for a 21st place trophy, the reception has largely been negative, and has only gotten worse over time.

Implementing a reverse grid format for sprint races in a junior series does make things more interesting and works well without much backlash, as the stakes are not too high. But pushing it into Formula 1? That kind of gimmicky approach can create huge issues from a driver’s perspective, and thus cheapen the product for fans.

If a reverse grid format were brought to sprint races in F1, chances are we would see the best drivers attempting to set lap times closer to P10 on purpose. Drivers such as Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc certainly have what it takes to formulate a lap that brings them as close to sprint pole as possible.

What happens if they advance to Q3 and purposely go several seconds slower than Q2?

A reverse grid in F1 would likely distort the way a qualifying session runs and would likely result in a lot of backlash from drivers, particularly those competing for the world championship.

While the thought of making things more exciting for fans is an admirable one, a reverse grid format in sprint races would not pan out as Domenicali hopes, and that is especially true now with so many sprint races over the course of a season.